Anti-Trump Protests on Inauguration Eve

In Washington D.C the night before the inauguration, at least 1,500 protesters, organized by Refuse Fascism, gathered in front of the National Press Building, where the Deploraball was held. The Deploraball was named after a “basket of deplorables” — an insult to Trump supporters, coined by Hillary Clinton on the campaign trail in September

The anti-Trump and anti-fascist protesters convened to condemn the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump. While some were there to call for an end to the government itself, others were just there to condemn racism and bigotry.

Protesters attempted to block people from entering and exiting the ball, causing the local police to blockade the doors of the venue. Several fights with attending Trump supporters broke out throughout the evening.

Police carried riot gear and used pepper spray to disperse. At least one protester was arrested, according to NBC.