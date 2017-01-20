Gallery: Hundreds March to Downtown Santa Cruz on Inauguration day

Santa Cruz Inauguration Protest
Nearly 500 students, staff and community members marched downtown midday today in protest of Donald Trumps' presidential inauguration. Photo by City on a Hill Press staff.
