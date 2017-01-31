UCSC Assault Case Settlement

UC Santa Cruz has settled a sexual assault allegation for $1.15 million dollars, according to the survivor’s attorneys at Kristensen Weisberg, LLP. The claim is centered on allegations that the survivor was assaulted by one of her professors in June 2015, just days before she graduated.

The professor was placed on leave after the university’s preliminary investigation warranted action, according to Chancellor George Blumenthal’s letter to the campus community. The professor tendered his resignation on June 1, 2016 after the Title IX investigation was completed and disciplinary action began, according to Blumenthal’s letter.

City on a Hill Press will continue to update this story as it develops and more information becomes available.