New Campus Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Announced

Marlene Tromp, the former dean of Arizona State University’s New College of Interdisciplinary Arts and Sciences, has been selected as the new Campus provost and executive vice chancellor (CP/EVC) at UC Santa Cruz. Tromp will fill Herbert Lee’s interim role, after Alison Galloway stepped down in December.

The CP/EVC responsibilities include long-term and budgetary planning as well as academic and administrative operations. Tromp will serve as partner to the chancellor, and as chief executive officer of the campus if the chancellor is unavailable.

Tromp worked as the dean of the ASU School of Humanities, arts and cultural studies and as a professor of both women’s studies and English at ASU and Denison University. Last spring, Tromp was named woman of the year by Arizona Women in Higher Education.