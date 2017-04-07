UC and Mexico Partner on Energy Initiative

The University of California and Mexico reaffirmed their nearly decade-long relationship last Thursday, despite the contentious political climate. Mexican officials announced the allocation of $10 million in a March 30 statement from the UC Office of the President (UCOP), toward new UC funding to support energy efficiency, “within the areas of lighting technology, energy and water efficiency, smart buildings and the future electric grid.”

The UC is partnering with the Ministry of Energy of Mexico (SENER), and other research institutes to accelerate clean energy transnationally and to encourage research collaborations and exchanges.

“What works in Mexico will help Californians — just as what works in California will benefit Mexicans,” said UC President Janet Napolitano in a statement from UCOP.