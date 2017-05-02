UCSC’s Take Back the Night March

Survivors who spoke at the event were given a rose and a card that said, “Thank you for sharing this evening. Every voice makes a difference in the fight to end sexual violence. We honor your bravery in sharing your truth and recognize your strength tonight and every day in the process of healing. By the UCSC Take Back The Night Planning Committee and Women’s Center Staff.” Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
About 60 people attended the Take Back the Night rally at Quarry Plaza, including UCSC students, staff and Santa Cruz community members. Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
Protesters marched through Porter apartments shouting, “Out of your dorms and into the streets!” Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
Three Students who took part part of the march around campus reached the end of march at the Oakes Learning Center. Their signs read, “Sexual Offenders Can’t Live In Government Housing,” “Respect Existence or Expect Resistance” and “My Body My Choice.” Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
Keynote Speaker Amita Swadhin explains the importance of the Survivor Speakout post-march event where survivors were invited to share their experiences as the event encouraged survivors to speak out and take control of their own healing processes. Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
Throughout the march, participants were encouraged to take turns and pass around the megaphone to chant messages such as, “Take back the night, take back my life!” and “Women united will never be divided!”. Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
According to a study by the Office of Victims of Crime, one in five LGBTQIA+ victims of intimate partner violence or sexual assault get help from service providers. Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
Hoping to shed more light on the issue and raise more awareness, one demonstrator held up a sign with a statistic regarding trans people who are sexually assaulted in their lifetimes. Photo by Danielle De Rosario.
UCSC’s Women’s Center interns Laura Wishart (left) and Morgan Bostic (right) co-coordinated this year’s Take Back the Night event. They kicked off the march at Quarry Plaza with a quick introduction. Photo by Danielle De Rosario

Take Back the Night (TBTN) has been hosted annually in different countries around the world since the 1970s as an opportunity for people to speak out about their experiences with sexual violence.

UCSC Women’s Center held a rally and march on April 26 for Take Back the Night starting at the Quarry Plaza and ending at Oakes Learning Center. The Women’s Center has been hosting the event since the 1980s and this year it was co-sponsored by the Asian American/Pacific Islander Resource Center, Student Union Assembly, CARE Council and the Cantú Queer Center.
After the march, the event continued with the Survivor Speakout at Oakes Learning Center featuring keynote speaker Amita Swadhin, survivor, an activist and educator survivors of sexual assault. Survivors were encouraged to speak about their experiences to lessen the sense of isolation and to feel like they were not alone when addressing and managing their healing process.

