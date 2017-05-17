2017 SUA Candidate Interviews

Videos courtesy of Banana Slug News.
Voting has begun and will close at midnight on May 23. Students can vote online at elections.ucsc.edu. This year’s ballot includes funding referendum measures 67 and 68, amendments to the SUA constitution, SUA officer elections and opinion polls for the Career Center, Slug Support and the Student Environmental Center.
President Candidate Maxine Jimenez
President Candidate Jacob Jones
President Candidate Jane Loughboro
VP of Internal Affairs Candidate Alice Malmberg
VP of External Affairs Candidate Judith Gutiérrez
VP of Diversity & Inclusion Candidate Katherine Lê
VP of Academic Affairs Candidate Jessica Xu
VP of Student Life Candidate Tamra Owens
VP of Student Life Candidate Jennifer Santos
Jay Semana, who is a VP of Diversity and Inclusion candidate, did not participate in an interview with City on a Hill Press.