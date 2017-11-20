Beyond Kresge College and near the Heller Drive trailhead lies a neighborhood brimming with a comforting trance, artistic expression and unconventional housing. Founded in the early 1980s, UC Santa Cruz’s trailer park began as an unofficial community at the East Remote Parking Lot on campus. After constant battling with university administration, UCSC conformed to student demand by paving over land in the northwest side of campus, giving birth to the trailer park.

This year, I decided to wait all summer for a chance at living at the park. I moved into my spot the Sunday before classes started, couch surfing with a few worthwhile friends beforehand. I mostly wanted to live there for a chance to say, “Oh hey, I lived there.” The rent is reasonable due to my single not having a sewer connection, which means I actually have money to buy groceries this year.

That said, I have adopted a personal connection with the park itself, and as a thanks here’s a short visual journey through my home for the next year.