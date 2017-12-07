A Call for Affordable Housing

Santa Cruz City Council proposed potential solutions to the housing crisis to an overflow crowd of about 100 residents at its Dec. 5 meeting, responding to months of community outreach.

The city’s Santa Cruz Voices on Housing: 2017 Community Engagement report is the culmination of a yearlong investigation of the city’s housing crisis.

The investigation was initiated by Mayor Cynthia Chase, council members and city staff, who then gathered information for the report. This information came from the mayor’s listening tour and City Council housing study sessions, in which community members discussed their concerns about housing issues.

Council members voted to immediately implement three recommendations to address housing issues. The council will form a subcommittee to review the report and options for action. The group will have until March 27 to review the report’s findings and develop a strategy to implement those options, including delegating city staff to take action.