Chemical pesticide used in conventional agriculture has been the norm for decades. It’s why people wash their fruits and vegetables before eating them or choose to buy organic produce. What many consumers don’t realize is these very same pesticides are likely present in cannabis, and the cannabis industry hasn’t been subject to stringent regulations like those governing food.

A large amount of cannabis consumed in California, from both the legal and black markets, is tainted with pesticides that have not been adequately tested for consumer safety. Its effects have not been studied when altered in ways other than ingestion, such as combustion or vaporization.

“If I had to guess, 85 to 90 percent of the cannabis in California is contaminated with a chemical called myclobutanil,” said CannaCruz dispensary CEO Grant Palmer. “It’s in almost all cannabis in California and no one is required to pesticide test.”

Myclobutanil, known commercially as Eagle 20, is a pesticide common in conventional agriculture. It’s used often in California’s wine and table grape crops, accounting for 30 percent of all myclobutanil usage in the U.S. The Environmental Protection Agency does not, however, approve it for use on tobacco, the only federally legal crop consumed via inhalation.

The National Institute of Health cautions that myclobutanil breaks down into toxic and corrosive gases when exposed to heat. These gases include the gaseous form of hydrochloric acid, an extremely corrosive substance capable of causing immediate tissue damage on contact, and hydrogen cyanide (HCN). HCN is better known as Zyklon B, the infamous gas used in the death camps of Nazi Germany.

In the cannabis industry, myclobutanil is used as a fungicide to prevent powdery mildew. While powdery mildew lowers the commercial value of a cannabis crop, it’s not hazardous to consumers.

“The cure is worse than the disease,” Palmer said. “Powdery mildew is not going to hurt you. Hydrogen cyanide, probably.”