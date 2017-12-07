DOJ Challenges Watsonville’s Sanctuary Ordinance

Mayor Oscar Rios said he was not surprised when Watsonville City Council received a letter from the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Nov. 15 warning sanctuary cities to comply with federal law or face losing funding. Watsonville is one of 29 jurisdictions nationwide the DOJ believes may be out of compliance with laws mandating local cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Despite Santa Cruz being a sanctuary city it is not included in this list.

Cities who received the DOJ letter are required to prove their laws are in compliance with federal immigration laws by Dec. 8.

“The letter is another intimidation telling us that we cannot stand up for the immigrants. It was a threat. […] Either you behave or you run the risk of losing federal funds,” Rios said.

The cities of San Francisco, Berkeley and Fremont and the counties of Contra Costa, Monterey, Santa Clara and Sonoma were among other recipients of the warning letter. Santa Cruz County has not commented, stating it would be best to turn to Watsonville city government for a statement.

Cities, counties and states that bar police from asking about someone’s immigration status or prohibit officers from allowing federal immigration agents into their jails may be in violation of Title 8, U.S. Code 1373 (Section 1373), said Alan Hanson, U.S. acting assistant attorney general in the letter.

Hanson also requests recipients disclose whether they would comply with Section 1373 should they otherwise lose funds from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program.

If found not in compliance, Watsonville — along with other cities and counties that received the letter — may lose millions of dollars in funding from JAG that would have been used to provide support for local police departments.

In the letter, the DOJ cited policies in each city the department considered to be noncompliant with federal law. Watsonville’s letter targeted a city ordinance concerning the city’s procedures toward federal immigration law that declared Watsonville a sanctuary for all residents, citing three sections of the city’s ordinance that may violate Section 1373.

Watsonville has responded to the letter stating there are no violations.

“We believe we are in compliance