Film’s Systemic Failures

The chief creative officer of Pixar is one of the latest perpetrators of sexual assault in accusations that have been ripping through the entertainment industry since Harvey Weinstein was accused mid-October. This person is John Lasseter, director of “A Bug’s Life,” who is being accused of kissing, groping and discussing his underwear with his female co-workers.

These allegations lead to the questions: can we separate “A Bug’s Life” from its director? Can we separate any art from its artist?

It’s wishful thinking to say we can. It would be nice to ignore Lasseter’s real-life actions as we enter his world of insects — an animated critique of capitalism. But it’s morally necessary for consumers to consider the off screen with the on screen. Too many filmmakers are calling out large- scale exploitation while perpetrating other forms of it.

The almost two-decade-old feature “A Bug’s Life” is about the disproportionate power that exists in our economic society. Flik, the protagonist ant, messes up the food production line, which results in a threatening encounter with Hopper the cricket (voiced by Kevin Spacey, also accused of sexual assault) who demands the ants accumulate double the amount of food in an unreasonable amount of time. While Lasseter’s film challenges our society’s exploitation of people, his actions are emblematic of the misogynistic system that upholds them.

If filmmakers mistreat and assault others, their product is linked to this behavior. When billions of impressionable minds are consuming this media, sexual assault and harassment of women are normalized.

The recent outpouring of allegations calls for society to be far more critical of mainstream media.

When I watched the Harvey Weinstein- produced “Shakespeare in Love” as a teenager, I was blown away by the delicious, fictionalized romance of how “Romeo and Juliet” came to be.