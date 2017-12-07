Resist the Threat to Net Neutrality

In just one week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) could bring an end to net neutrality with one vote, completely infringing upon our First Amendment rights and altering the way we as consumers access the internet.

Net neutrality, a policy strengthened under the Obama administration, classifies high speed internet as a public utility and ensures internet service providers such as AT&T, Comcast and Verizon treat all internet data equally. With net neutrality, companies cannot discriminate against customers or websites.

Now, Republican members of the presidentially appointed FCC like Chairman Ajit Pai — a former attorney for Verizon — want to allow massive companies to take unprecedented control over the internet world and reshape how people can use the web. If the FCC votes in favor of ending net neutrality next week, internet providers could restrict access to any publications they dislike. They could also charge additional fees to visit popular pages such as Netflix, Amazon and Google, allowing for huge profit surges at the financial burden of everyone else.

The Democrat minority of the FCC is openly condemning the commission’s moves to end net neutrality. Commission member Jessica Rosenworcel published her concerns in newspapers across the country.

“There is something not right about a few unelected FCC officials making such vast determinations about the future of the internet,” Rosenworcel said in an editorial in the LA Times.

Rosenworcel is right. The FCC is supposed to make sure film, television and radio content is safe and appropriate for the public and follows national guidelines. It is not supposed to strip away access to high-speed internet, an essential resource in modern life.

Not only is the commission trying to alter how we access the internet — it intends to do so by undercutting all necessary democratic processes.