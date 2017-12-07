Students navigate life after Trump’s Travel Ban

While Islamophobia may not be new to the U.S., hate crimes against Muslim people rose 91 percent in the first half of 2017 as compared to the same period in 2016, according to a report by CAIR released in July.

At UCSC, the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion reported 151 reports of hate and bias incidents in the last academic year. The highest number of reports came in November 2016 and January and February 2017, correlating with the election, the inauguration and the first 30 days of the Trump administration.

“I’ve had a lot of threats because of some of the protests that I do on campus,” Neda Mansouri said. “I have received some negative threats from other people. That has gotten in the way of a lot of my studying.”

Though not Muslim, Mansouri finds that being Iranian on campus belittles her voice in the eyes of other students.

“Being an Iranian student on campus has had a lot of implications because it’s a lot more obvious that I’m not white,” Mansouri said. “[…] Whenever I do voice my opinion on any political issue, […] white people tend to try to suppress my voice because it’s just like ‘Oh, it’s just another person of color. They’re just angry again.’”

Though every Muslim practices their faith uniquely, UCSC has been slow to accommodate the needs of its Muslim students. It wasn’t until the MSA advocated for better access to halal foods, or food following Islamic dietary laws, did the campus provide halal options in the dining hall. The monthlong holiday of Ramadan also overlaps with final testing in spring and late night tests conflict with the time Muslim students would break their fast, said MSA Treasurer Abir Rashid.