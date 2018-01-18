In December 2017, Santa Cruz joined the lawsuit against 29 fossil fuel agencies over negligence of greenhouse gas emissions. The defendants — top fossil fuel companies such as Exxon, Chevron and Shell — are accused of not only knowing for over half a century of the harmful effects greenhouse gas emissions have on the environment, but also actively working to discredit global climate change. Santa Cruz is the fourth California entity to join the lawsuit, alongside Marin and San Mateo counties and

the city of Imperial Beach.

The legal complaint, put forth by Santa Cruz City Attorney Anthony Condotti, states the defendants are responsible for the release of “215.9 gigatons of carbon dioxide emissions between 1965 and 2015,” or 17.5 percent of global greenhouse emissions. As a result, Santa Cruz is likely to suffer damage from increased sea levels, more erratic weather patterns and an increased probability of wildfire. The multinational oil company Exxon released its response in a Texas petition on Jan. 8, 2018. Exxon claims