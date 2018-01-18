Blumenthal Announces Updated LRDP

UC Santa Cruz’s newest Long- Range Development Plan (LRDP) will base future plans on the assumption of having 28,000 students on campus by 2040, Chancellor George Blumenthal announced at a Jan. 11 press conference.

As a campus already grappling with overcrowding issues, UCSC could see an over 50 percent increase in students in the next 22 years.

The LRDP is a general plan for the campus that is consistently updated by a committee of 20 members, three of which are students. In the LRDP, plans are made to accommodate the university’s continued growth with new facilities, resources and traffic control.

“That number, [28,000 students,] is close to the original agreement that Santa Cruz made with the University of California back in 1960,” Blumenthal said. “That turns out to be a realistic number.”