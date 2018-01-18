New Calif. Budget Pushes for Greater Enrollment at State Universities

The public higher education systems in California will see significant funding increases next year according to the new state budget, but only with the condition of increased in-state enrollment.

California lawmakers approved a $122.5 billion budget last June that would allocate more funds to all three of the state’s higher education institutions, with the added conditions that the University of California and California State University systems increase their California resident admissions and cap admitted non- residents.

The UC specifically will receive $3.3 billion from the state, a $125.4 million increase from the previous year. If the UC system admits 2,500 more California residents and places a cap on out-of-state enrollment, the system could receive an additional $18.5 million.

The state is giving CSUs a similar offer of a $3.3 billion base budget, an increase of $148.3 million from last year. For an extra $12.5 million, CSUs would have to see a growth of 5,194 total California residents. California community colleges also saw more funding in the new budget, which included a requirement of 50,000 more students statewide and a broader selection of course offerings.