TPS Repeal Leaves Students Uncertain

After over 16 years of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) renewals by the Republican Bush administration and the Democratic Obama administration, President Donald Trump’s administration announced that TPS will be coming to an end. The decision directly impacts students at UC Santa Cruz and other communities who have built their lives in the U.S.

“It just reinforces how unwelcoming this administration is to immigrant communities and how much this administration misunderstands the value and the contribution of immigrant families here in the United States,” said UC student Regent Paul Monge, who is Salvadoran American.

The decision to end TPS for about 200,000 Salvadorans, roughly 3.15 percent of El Salvador’s population, was announced on Jan. 8. Salvadorans were first granted TPS following two massive earthquakes in 2001. TPS will also be terminated for Haitians, Nicaraguans and Sudanese immigrants, totaling 78 percent of all TPS recipients.

The declaration states Salvadorans previously protected under TPS now must leave the country or obtain a green card by Sept. 9, 2019. For many of those affected, this means they must uproot their lives or separate their families if some relatives can establish residency while others cannot.