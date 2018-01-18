UC Student Regent Holds Open Forum for Potential Applicants

Out of 26 voting positions on the UC Board of Regents, only one belongs to students. This position, held by the student regent, will change hands on July 1. An open forum for UC Santa Cruz students interested in applying for the student regent and student advisor positions was held on Jan. 11.

About a dozen UCSC students attended the forum where current Student Regent Paul Monge, Student Regent-designate Devon Graves and Student Advisor to the Regents Rafael Sands explained the application and selection process, which officially began in January. The student regent holds the position for a year, after a mandatory year-long term as the student regent-designate.

“Students are one of the most important stakeholder groups in the university,” Monge said. “We don’t only consume services as students, but we also invest in the university system by way of tuition paid, the fees that we pay and the taxes that we pay. So we invest three times over, and we don’t have proportional representation given the stakes that we experience.”

Since the student regent position was established in 1975, no other student voting seats have been added.

The student advisor position was created last year in response to these critiques. UCLA student Rafael Sands is the first to hold the position. The student advisor position is a