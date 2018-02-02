Seeking Statewide Action

The UC Santa Cruz chapter of the California Public Interest Group (CALPIRG) convinced Santa Cruz City Council on Jan. 23 to adopt a resolution calling for a statewide ban on the importation of Amazonian crude oil. Santa Cruz marks the first city to support it.

In passing the resolution, the City Council pledged Mayor David Terrazas’ time to contacting state officials to bring this issue to the state level.

CALPIRG member and UCSC first- year Zach Klieman said California needs to acknowledge its role in encouraging oil drilling because the bulk of environmental damage in the Amazon is caused by fossil fuel use. The increase in oil drilling has necessitated the construction of 900 toxic waste pits that seep into the local soil.

“[The Amazon] is one of the biggest carbon sinks in the world. California is the fifth largest economy in the world and we use a lot of fossil fuels, so we need to maintain the Amazon to counteract our impact,” Klieman said.

City Council agreed to alert local state representatives Senator Bill Monning and Assemblymember Mark Stone and to send a letter to the California Governor Jerry Brown.

“It is a pretty uphill battle. […] We are the first city in California to do this. California is the biggest consumer of Amazon oil. It is like planting a seed and hoping other people will pick up on it,” said City Council member Chris Krohn.

Krohn said he saw a similar situation in 2002 while serving as mayor. After Santa Cruz City Council passed a resolution against the Iraq War, over 90 Californian city councils followed suit.