Left in the Dark

It has been five months since the waves of tropical hurricanes devastated southern states and U.S. territories in the Caribbean Sea. For weeks, push notifications trafficked the cell phones of millions, each carrying bleak updates of death tolls, desperate supply needs and more storms yet to come.

It has been five months since the notifications have disappeared and the media’s eyes turned away from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. But these territories are still without adequate supplies of food, water and steady power, and have been experiencing rolling or total blackouts since the hurricanes hit.

Hurricane Maria, a nearly Category 5 storm, came days after Hurricane Irma swept the same region, leaving dozens dead and missing. The official death count following Hurricane Maria was 64 as of December, but unofficial deaths in the months following amounted to as much as over 1000, Time Magazine and the New York Times reported. According to these sources, the bodies were cremated without inspection and the causes of death were listed as being from “natural causes.”

It was clear at the time that the damage inflicted by the hurricanes was a national emergency, and while disaster relief organizations treated it as such with thousands of pounds of relief supplies making their way to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the White House was slow to start and stingy with support.

Though media coverage has dissipated in recent months as affected areas like the Florida Keys recover in time for tourist season, the needs of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are largely forgotten.

It is ridiculous to see a U.S. state prepping for seasonal tourist profits while U.S. territories are still struggling to rebuild housing and blackouts are still happening throughout the islands.