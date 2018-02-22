Dining Hall Worker’s Arrest Causes Tension at the Bargaining Table

After the violent arrest of a UC Berkeley (UCB) dining hall worker during union demonstrations, American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) 3299 contract negotiators are prioritizing racial justice at the bargaining table.

During the UC-wide union demonstrations on Feb. 1, UCB Police tackled dining hall employee David Cole and took him into custody under charges of vandalism and resisting an officer.

Demonstrations across all nine campuses intended to draw attention to new contract negotiations for the UC branch of the nationwide union AFSCME 3299. Video footage of Cole’s arrest showed several officers tearing Cole’s sign away, manhandling and pinning him facedown on the ground.

Cole was released from city jail later that same day and given medical treatment for injuries sustained during his arrest, including bruising and three stitches on his head and nose.

The UCB police department could not be reached for a statement, but had previously told the Daily Californian (Daily Cal) that Cole threw a sign against a car and made an aggressive motion toward the driver who was attempting to force their way through the crowd.

Campus spokesperson Roqua Montez added in an interview with the Daily Cal that according to the police report, when officers motioned to detain Cole, he became “non- cooperative.” John de los Angeles, spokesperson for AFSCME 3299, said that incidents such as these heighten tensions between UC and the union.