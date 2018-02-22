Distorting Asian American Identities

There are 6,504 Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) students, 44 AAPI faculty members and minimal courses offered on AAPI studies at UCSC.

To address this underrepresentation, UCSC could be receiving up to $350,000 a year in federal funding to increase institutional support for its Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander (AANAPI) students through a program called Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI).

Yet, the university isn’t doing its part to support AANAPI students, let alone other students of color, said Katherine Le, Student Union Assembly (SUA) vice president of diversity and inclusion.

“AANAPISI could be a way to […] shed light on the fact that oftentimes Asian Americans, specifically Southeast Asian Americans, are kind of [made invisible] in the process of looking at what educational equity means, especially from an institutional standpoint,” Le said.

The AANAPISI program is intended to address the academic constraints AANAPI students face through funding. At UCSC, funding could be used to hire more AAPI faculty and staff or create pipeline programs to recruit more South Asian, Southeast Asian and Pacific Islander students. It could even establish an Asian American studies minor, Le said.

UCSC has been eligible for AANAPISI status since the early 2000s, according to the requirements listed by the U.S. Department of Education. Le recently learned about UCSC’s eligibility for AANAPISI and is working on applying.

UCSC has delayed this opportunity to address issues AAPI students face such as the model minority myth, underrepresentation and lack of institutional support.

The Model Minority Myth