Dominican Hospital Workers Rally

About 300 Dominican Hospital employees picketed outside of the facility throughout the day on Feb. 20 to demand a settled union contract with Dignity Health, the nonprofit company that owns the hospital. Protesters urged that an agreement be reached before Dignity Health starts a merger with Catholic Health Initiatives (CHI), one of the largest nonprofit health care service providers in the nation.

“This company [CHI] that they’re merging with has been known to undermine workers and not really put forth the effort or maintain the quality of care for our communities,” said Dominican Hospital employee Kevin Barraza.

Like 645 other Dominican Hospital employees in Santa Cruz, Barraza is a member of Service Employees International Union- United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW). About 15,000 of Dignity Health’s workers across California are members of SEIU- UHW. Their current contract with Dignity Health expires April 1, 2018. Now workers are pushing to settle a new contract before the merger is reviewed and finalized.

However, it’s not certain if, after the merger, the new entity will recognize any contract settled between Dignity Health and SEIU- UHW.

The protest at Dominican Hospital was one of many taking place statewide at various locations owned by Dignity Health between Feb. 20 and March 7. Protests scheduled for Feb. 21 and 22 across California were canceled because Dignity Health requested a meeting with SEIU-UHW to discuss a contract agreement. According to Sean Wherley, media relations director of