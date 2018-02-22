Now is the Time to Talk Gun Control

“Thoughts and prayers.” “Thoughts and prayers.” “You have my thoughts and prayers.”

Last week, Thom Tillis, U.S. Senator for North Carolina, tweeted “Tragic news out of Florida. Please keep the victims, their families, first responders and the community in your thoughts and prayers.”

We want more than just your thoughts and prayers. Your thoughts and prayers don’t take millions of U.S. guns out of circulation. They do not keep thousands of people from being killed due to gun violence each year, and they did not keep 17 innocent people from being ruthlessly murdered in the seventh school shooting this year.

What we want is more gun control.

The third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history happened just last week. On Feb. 14 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSDHS), a former student used a legally obtained AR-15 rifle to massacre students in Parkland, Florida. He killed 17 innocent human beings and injured 15 within seven minutes, less than the amount of time it takes to walk from McHenry Library to Porter College.

The shooter was able to do this because he had a high-powered weapon within his reach. A weapon that was easier to obtain than a handgun which, in Florida, requires a 3-day waiting period and the buyer to be 21. Shockingly, Florida allows any 18-year-old to waltz into a firearms shop and buy an AR-15 rifle the same day, as long as they can pass a background check that takes mere minutes.

It’s no coincidence the U.S. has the highest number of gun- related deaths in the developed world when we unconscionably boast both the least gun control legislation and the most guns, clocking in at over 350 million — more than one gun for every person in the U.S. Appallingly, half the guns in the country, 20 percent of all the guns in the world, are owned by only 3 percent of the U.S. population.

Though the shooter at MSDHS used a near military-grade weapon, the reality is that gun control for all shooting weapons must be established across the country and it must be strict. Yearly, there are 13,000 gun-related homicides nationwide, and nearly half of those involve a handgun.