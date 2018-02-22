Prefiguring Justice through Art

Angela Davis’ wanted poster welomes guests at the Sesnon Gallery. Academic, author, prominent counterculture activist and radical of the 1960s is juxtaposed with other prints in the show. The photo captures the broader message of the exhibition: the power of women’s art.

Some of the topics presented in this collection included farm workers’ rights, migration, female empowerment and indigeneity.

“You will see work that speaks to a question of women, or the way that black and brown bodies are brutalized by police, the collection offers really diverse perspectives,” said Betty Avila of Self Help Graphics, the organization partnering with the Sesnon Gallery for the exhibition. “What you have here is this collection of women’s voices that are speaking to different lived experiences.”

Avila is the co-director of Self Help Graphics, an East Los Angeles-based print studio, gallery and community center, that worked with Sesnon to create the exhibit. The Spoken/ Unspoken gallery employs art as a tool, because it’s nearly impossible to enact social justice without mobilizing art as resistance, Avila said.

Through collaborating with Self Help Graphics, which promotes prints and other art media by Chicanx and Latinx artists, curator of the exhibit Shelby Graham was able to pursue a particular vision. Though some of the pieces date back to the 1970s, all were chosen for their poignant messages about marginalization, which remain relevant to today’s political climate.

“I had the group down there help me curate forms of resistance, and all women artists,” Graham said. “It was time to do a variety of: how do you speak about resistance?”