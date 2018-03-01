Census Has No Place Asking About Immigration Status

The U.S. Census, already riddled with inaccuracy due to undercounting of immigrant, inner-city and houseless communities, stands to have its data further tainted in 2020.

A revoltingly partisan directive on the part of the current administration requested that the U.S. Census Bureau add questions about immigration status and citizenship to the 2020 Census. The finalized census questions must be submitted by March 31.

The new questions are in line with the Trump administration’s flagrantly anti-immigrant domestic agenda. They exploit the legitimate fear present within the immigrant community to silence their voices and further the systemic deprivation of access to crucial public funds.

People in these communities have historically been undercounted in the census, corrupting the data gathered. Immigrants may be wary of filling out the questionnaire, much less talking to anyone with a government uniform or badge, due to their own or a family member’s citizenship or immigration status. The results of these inaccuracies are far-reaching, causing both reduced funding and representation in all levels of government for undercounted communities.

Census experts have resoundingly condemned the move by the administration, stating the addition of the questions would undermine the accuracy of the survey by reducing the responsiveness of immigrants.

“It will drive down the response rate enormously,” former Census Bureau director Kenneth Prewitt told the Washington Post. “It’s a step toward not counting the people you don’t want to count. And that goes very far in redrawing legislative boundaries.”

An already undercounted community stands to be further left out of their fair share of access to public utilities and services, as well as be even further removed from having a proportionate voice in the democratic