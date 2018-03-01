City Declares Fiscal Emergency, Puts Sales Tax on June Ballot

Santa Cruz City Council declared a fiscal emergency during the most recent meeting on Tuesday afternoon and moved to place a sales tax on the June 2018 ballot. If the taxation measure receives enough votes during the special municipal election, the sales tax rate will increase from 9 percent to 9.25 percent, potentially bringing in a projected annual revenue of $3 million.

Proposition 218, which restricts a local government’s ability to levy taxes, declares that local governments can only place taxation measures on general election ballots. In order to include the sales tax in the special municipal election and override this regulation, the City Council had to unanimously vote for the declaration of a fiscal emergency, councilmember Sandy Brown said.

“Fiscal projections looking out over the next few years suggest that we will be in a very, very difficult situation with respect to balancing our budget,” Brown said. “It really won’t be possible without additional revenue if we don’t want to do significant layoffs and cuts to services.”