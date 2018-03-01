Costa–Hawkins Leaves Gaps in Rent Freeze

After Santa Cruz City Council voted unanimously in favor of an emergency rent freeze on Feb. 13, about 22-24 percent of renters in Santa Cruz were immediately protected from rent hikes higher than 2 percent, at least until this fall. The others — those renting multi-family units built after 1995, single-family homes or certain condominiums — are left unprotected due to the Costa–Hawkins Rental Housing Act.

Passed in 1995, Costa–Hawkins mandates these structures cannot be protected, regardless of local rent control measures. Additionally, for cities that enacted rent control before 1995, Costa–Hawkins retroactively exempts rentals built after rent control began.

Low-income families are more likely to live in older houses and apartment buildings, so those most affected by high rents are often protected by rent control. In a college town like Santa Cruz though, it is student renters, among others, who slip through the cracks. Abby Jones*, UC Santa Cruz fifth-year and tenants’ rights organizer, is one such student. She lives in the illegal back house of a crowded single- family home.

She and her housemates faced rent increases of about $1000 two years in a row, first when the lease expanded to include the back house and then again with no additional changes to the lease. Because Costa–Hawkins exempts single-family homes from the rent control ordinance, this could continue to happen to her.

“I want to stay in Santa Cruz to continue organizing, but if my rent goes up I won’t be able to afford to and that’s extremely upsetting,” Jones said. “Or I’ll have to continue living in conditions that are really not acceptable.”

City Council member Sandy Brown, who voted in favor of the rent freeze and just cause emergency ordinances, said there are many renters the city can’t protect because of Costa– Hawkins restrictions. Because of Santa Cruz’s housing make-up — which is comprised of over 70 percent single- family homes — renters have fewer multi-family units available to them and are particularly affected by Costa– Hawkins.

“We are limited by state law about the units to be covered. […] We’re confined by the Costa–Hawkins Act, so let’s repeal it,” Brown said.

She also said the repeal of the act would mean all buildings it currently exempts from rent control would immediately be protected — no additional vote or ordinance necessary.