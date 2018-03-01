ICE Sweeps Northern Calif., Arresting Over 150

Over 150 people suspected of being in violation of immigration laws were arrested by federal agents across Northern California since Sunday, including the Bay Area, according to a Tuesday news release from U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). About half of those arrested have criminal convictions. At this time, there are no reports of arrests in Santa Cruz County.

The sweep follows an alert sent out by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Saturday warning the undocumented community of a possible upcoming ICE operation.

“As Mayor of Oakland, I am sharing this information publicly not to panic our residents but to protect them,” Schaaf said in the alert. “My priority is for the well-being and safety of all residents — particularly our most vulnerable.”