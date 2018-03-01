Q&A with Professor Paul Ortiz

CHP:

You’ve written about Jim Crow laws in the past, what similar laws are in place that continue this systematic discrimination against people of color?

P.O.:

As a historian, I look not only at the current laws but the laws that we were founded with. So if you look at the U.S. Constitution, it created a naturalization law, the naturalization law that was connected to the U.S. Constitution said that to become a naturalized citizen you have to be white. […] Obviously you don’t need to be white to become a citizen today but whiteness and U.S. citizenship are directly tied together, so tightly, that we have decided to keep 12 million people disenfranchised and outside of citizenship. We don’t even give them a pathway to citizenship and the reason we don’t is not simply that we have some people in places of power that don’t want to give them citizenship, it’s that we have a history of denying basic human rights and U.S. citizenship rights to people who do the hardest work in this society. […] On one hand you have a nation which says it values hard work and yet it keeps its hardest workers disenfranchised. It did that during slavery, we did it during Jim Crow and we do it now.