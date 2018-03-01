Title IX Investigator Hired to Improve Processes

The UC Santa Cruz Title IX Office hired Rosamaria Garcia as a new principal investigator for sexual assault and harassment cases. She began this position Feb. 5, bringing the office’s total number of investigators to three. The office is increasing staff numbers to address the slow investigation process and increased number of reports.

Garcia holds a masters in rehabilitation counseling from San Francisco State, is a UCSC alumna and previously worked in its Disability Resource Center as a service coordinator. She said her experience working with students in high-stake situations and communicating with people from many fields will help her be an asset to the office.

“All students should have access to an educational environment that is free from discrimination,” Garcia said in an email. “At this point in my professional career, my aim is to expand this commitment in a