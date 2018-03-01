About 150 workers and students gathered in the Quarry Plaza on Feb. 26, rallying support for unions in the Mark Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) case.

Janus, the plaintiff in the case and employee for the state of Illinois, claims AFSCME violated his First Amendment rights by forcing him to pay fees even though he didn’t share the union’s political views. Unions are required by law to represent all workers, not just the ones who are members. The landmark supreme court case of Abood v. Detroit Board of Education in 1977 ruled that due to this obligation, unions can collect dues from non-member workers in certain states, including California.

Nicolas Gutierrez, a senior custodian at UC Santa Cruz for the last 23 years who has been on the executive board for the local AFSCME union for the last 12 years, said a victory for Janus would be a blow to workers just as much as the unions that represent them.

“It is not just AFSCME, it is all unions that are going to be affected. People are happy having unions, they live with more dignity, make better benefits and we need all of that,” Gutierrez said. “If they take that away from us, [workers] are just going to need to go to the state for support, and we don’t want that.”