Submission: Resolution Requesting the Removal of Mission Bell from UC Santa Cruz Campus

Whereas ​the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band represents the Awaswas-speaking indigenous people of the historic Uypi tribe of Santa Cruz;

Whereas ​the ancestral territory of the Uypi tribe encompasses the lands of the UC Santa Cruz (UCSC) campus;

Whereas​ UCSC campus currently features a mission bell which is intended to symbolize and honor the history associated with the California Missions and El Camino Real;

Whereas​ El Camino Real and the California Missions were responsible for the destruction and domination of the Uypi Tribe including their humanity, culture, environment and spirituality;

Whereas​ the mission bell is a painful and oppressive symbol for the Amah Mutsun and other indigenous peoples of California, a symbol that does not represent the values embraced by the campus community;

Whereas ​the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and concerned UCSC students have discussed with campus administrators the importance of removing the mission bell and its symbolism of domination from campus; now, therefore, be it

Resolved​ that the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band (AMTB) and concerned students;

1. Request that the mission bell be removed from UCSC campus;

2. Request that the bell be recycled for peaceful purposes, so it may not be further displayed as a symbol of dominance;

3. Request that a public, educational marker be placed in a prominent location on campus grounds that recognizes the Uypi people on whose lands the campus was built, as well as their culture, spirituality and history; and

4. Express our appreciation for the UCSC administration’s receptivity and interest in engaging with this important matter.

Signed,

Amah Mutsun Tribal Band