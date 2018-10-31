City Council Candidate Interview Videos

*Order of videos is alphabetical for fairness.
Philip Crawford
City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Philip Crawford to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad
Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Justin Cummings
City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Justin Cummings to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad
Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Drew Glover
City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Drew Glover to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad
Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Cynthia Hawthorne
City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Cynthia Hawthorne to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad
Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Donna Meyers
City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Donna Meyers to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad
Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018