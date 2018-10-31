City Council Candidate Interview Videos

By -
196

*Order of videos is alphabetical for fairness.

Philip Crawford

Philip Crawford

City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Philip Crawford to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad

Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

 

Justin Cummings

Justin Cummings

City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Justin Cummings to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad

Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

 

Drew Glover

Drew Glover

City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Drew Glover to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad

Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

 

Cynthia Hawthorne

Cynthia Hawthorne

City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Cynthia Hawthorne to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad

Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

 

Donna Meyers

Donna Meyers

City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Donna Meyers to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad

Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018

SHARE
Previous articleMillennials: Fighting For Change or Failing to Turn Out?
Next articleSUA Misuses Programming Funds

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/chp2009/cityonahillpress.com/wp-content/themes/Newspaper/loop-single.php on line 89
Tim Tsung
Timothy Tsung is the videography editor at City on a Hill Press. Previously a reporter for the campus desk, he began making videos for the paper out of his love for broadcast and digital media. Raised in Palo Alto, he considers the Bay Area weather a necessity and wants to live there forever. When not filming, editing, or writing in the press center, he is likely indulging in his hobbies: eating great food and playing video games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR