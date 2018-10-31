City Council Candidate Interview Videos

Philip Crawford

City on a Hill Press sits down with city council candidate Philip Crawford to discuss aspects of their platform.Candidates Page Concannon, David Lane, Greg Larson, Richelle Noroyan and Ashley Scontriano were not present to be interviewed.Reporter: Sean RossCrew: Timothy Tsung, Amanda Vong, Aadam Mohammad

Posted by City on a Hill Press on Wednesday, October 31, 2018