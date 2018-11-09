Q&A with New Council Member Justin Cummings

Justin Cummings stands on a chair and speaks about his journey toward becoming a candidate on Tuesday night at the SEIU union headquarters, where supporters of Measure M gathered to wait for election results.

CITY ON A HILL PRESS (CHP): What’s the first thing you plan to do in office?

JUSTIN CUMMINGS: Make sure that the rent freeze stays in effect […], make sure that we get something [to replace Measure M], and not lift the freeze until we do.

CHP: What are your thoughts on the new composition of the council?

CUMMINGS: I feel like I’ve been able to reach out to every member of the City Council […], we all have pretty positive relationships. I think we’re going to have to really work together and see different perspectives if we want to get some meaningful, positive changes.

CHP: How do you feel about your historic election?

CUMMINGS:

I’m excited and still kind of in shock. It’s a big change, my life is going to change in a very big way. I’m just trying to process everything and what it means, and I’m really excited about being able to hopefully make some meaningful changes.

Sean Ross
Sean D. Ross is editor for the City News desk at City on a Hill Press. Previously, Sean served as an editor for the Investigative News desk and as a reporter for the Campus, City and Sports desks over the past two years. Before coming to UC Santa Cruz, he was News Editor for the Diablo Valley College Inquirer, contributing to the Inquirer earning the Journalism Association of Community Colleges’ “General Excellence” award at the 2016 Northern California Conference. For his coverage of California fires in the fall of 2017, Sean was awarded third prize in the California College Media Association’s Breaking News competition. Sean is pursuing a career in law, and has interned for renowned California attorney James M. Wagstaffe. Besides casually browsing LexisNexis, Sean enjoys board games of all stripes, competitive Magic: the Gathering, playing the french horn, automotive racing and the literary stylings of Neil Gaiman.

