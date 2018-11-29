Open Mic For All

Bayanihan Activities, along with Alay, a print publication under Bayanihan, and Isang Himig, the a cappella group affiliated with Bayanihan, collaborated to create their Open Mic Night on Nov. 19. There were about 15 performances from a mix of duos, trios and solo artists.

On the Monday before break, performers and excited audience members gathered for Bayanihan’s Open Mic Night. About 40 students met in Room 152 of the Jack Baskin Engineering Building to perform original music and spoken word compositions. Photo by Nikolasi Saafi.

“This is a way for the community to just tell you who they are, and even though there was planning into this process, at the end of the day we’re putting it in their hands, to whoever wants to come out and express themselves.” – Shirley Delgado, Bayanihan Activities coordinator

Bayanihan Activities brings people together through events and allows for creative interaction among different communities. Bayanihan and Isang Himig member Raizel Negranza (left) performed a soothing duet with a friend on her ukulele.

“Performing helps me boost my confidence, and being in that space really helps me grow. We want to do more events like this so students have an outlet to express their own art, music and performing.” – Raizel Negranza, Isang Himig member

Alay, the art and self-expression aspect housed under Bayanihan, helped organize the arts and crafts table where attendees drew doodles and designs as others painted watercolor landscapes.

Many members of Isang Himig, the a cappella group affiliated with Bayanihan, sang at the event. Brandon Sugars, a member of Isang Himig, spoke to City on a Hill Press about the goal behind Bayanihan’s Open Mic Night.

“Definitely be comfortable expressing yourself through art no matter what it is. […]That’s the whole point of this, to give people that space. It’s for people who maybe aren’t comfortable performing in front of a crowd and they can now see there’s a welcoming space with Bayanihan.” – Brandon Sugars, Bayanihan Isang Himig coordinator