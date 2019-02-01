Game Designers Explore Meaning of Home

About 135 game designers, donning wristbands of red, yellow, blue and green, filled the Digital Arts Research Center in preparation for the 11th annual Global Game Jam (GGJ).

This global event develops communities’ interest in the world of game design — a large field combining computer science with graphic design to produce video games.

“Global Game Jam is an awesome opportunity for participants who are new to game design,” said second-year participant Madeleine Glenn. “It’s a great learning experience […] the game community is a fun community.”

Inspired by the Nordic Game Jam, started in 2006, current President Susan Gold founded GGJ. in 2008. Gold envisioned an event to unify the gaming world, and it’s doing so on an upward trajectory.

In nine years, due to a growing global passion for game design, GGJ gained over 41,000 participants, growing from 1,600 participants in 2009 to 42,811 participants in 2018, said executive director Seven Siegel.

Countries, states and cities can apply to host the competition, which takes place annually in January. From Jan. 25-27, participants engaged in a weekend chock- full of game creation. UC Santa Cruz was one of 860 global host sites in 2019, holding to a four-year hosting legacy.

On Friday, participants packed UCSC’s host site with nervous yet passionate energy as they readied themselves and their computers. Mouse clicks and laughter filled the room as participants