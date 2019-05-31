Theta Chi Banned Following University Investigation

Illustration by Manne Green

The university announced its official dismissal of Theta Chi from UC Santa Cruz last Friday.

After a yearlong university investigation into a student’s death last June, the university dismissed the social fraternity from the university on May 24. Theta Chi is no longer a legitimate organization at the university, meaning its authority to recruit members and promote the club is revoked.

University officials did not give detailed information about the investigation, but stated in the campuswide email that Theta Chi members were involved with hazing and drug use.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the student’s family and friends for their unimaginable loss and for the terrible circumstances that surrounded his death,” Blumenthal said in the email. “[UCSC] has zero-tolerance for hazing, which is at odds with our community values and against campus policy.”

“We have dismissed one member of Theta Chi and several others may face serious discipline,” Chancellor George Blumenthal said in a campuswide email. “We also have notified the group’s national organization of our findings, and the organization has revoked the chapter’s charter.”

Delta Omega Chi, Psi Chi Omega and the Ski and Snowboard Club are the only other student organizations suspended by the university.

