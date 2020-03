Projected Santa Cruz County Measure Results

These are the projected results of Santa Cruz County measures and Proposition 13. For more information on each measure and Proposition 13, read City on a Hill Press’s guide. The county clerk’s office stated votes will not be updated until the afternoon of March 6.

Proposition 13 – Public Education Bonds

Needs a majority vote to pass

Yes – 53.64%

No – 46.36%

Measure R – Cabrillo Community College Bond

Needs a 55% vote to pass

Yes – 50.29%

No – 49.71%

Measure T – Santa Cruz High School District Parcel Tax

Needs a ⅔ vote to pass

Yes – 70.36%

No – 29.64%

Measure U – Santa Cruz Elementary School District Parcel Tax

Needs a ⅔ vote to pass

Yes – 76.64%

No – 23.36%

Measure W – Santa Cruz City Contracts for Public Works

Needs a majority vote to pass

Yes – 79.56%

No – 20.44%

Measure X – Santa Cruz City School District Trustee Areas

Needs a majority vote to pass

Yes – 76.6%

No – 23.4%