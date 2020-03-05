Results of Recall Election Too Close to Call

After a months-long campaign, the effort to recall Santa Cruz City council members Drew Glover and Chris Krohn is projected to pass. At time of press, 7,250 voted in favor of recalling Glover and 5,589 were opposed. There were 6,910 votes in favor of recalling Krohn and 5,815 opposed. Renee Golder is projected to fill Glover’s seat, and Katherine Beiers to fill Krohn’s.

The Santa Cruz County Clerk’s office said votes will be updated Friday afternoon.

“It’s certainly possible that the recall won’t go through,” said No on Recall campaign organizer John Hall. “The reason I say that is that the early results from early mail-in ballots had the pro-recall vote much stronger than it is now. It’s been trending more in our direction since so it’s entirely possible. I really believe at this point it could go either way. I think it’s just very close.”

The No on Recall campaign endorsed Katherine Beiers to fill Krohn’s seat in the instance that Krohn was recalled and endorsed Tim Fitzmaurice for Glover’s seat. If Golder wins, the council would lose its progressive majority.

“I don’t think the end of the story is written,” Krohn said. “I don’t think it’s about me. Taking Bernie Sanders’ line, ‘it’s about we,’ and if we are recalled, then I’m sure there’s people who will run with similar politics and keep at it.”