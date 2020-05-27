Pleasure to meet you, my name is Ryan and I really like making comfort food! This recipe is a take on a ketchup fried rice dish my friend’s mom used to make for us whenever we went over after school.

She always invited us into the kitchen as she prepared dinner, which is how I usually learned new recipes. Being in the same space as her helped me realize that cooking is much more than just making food. It nurtures love, fosters community and is also just a good ol’ time.

Given the quarantine, I modified this dish to include more accessible ingredients. My favorite thing about this meal is that it’s as simple as it is tasty. Even my pet rats agree! If you want to impress your family or housemates with a home-cooked meal, follow along and you’ll have their hearts.

Ingredients:

3 cups cooked jasmine rice

2-3 tablespoons mayonnaise (optional)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium white onion, diced

3-4 garlic cloves, grated

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

2-3 tablespoons ketchup

Salt and pepper to taste

2-3 large eggs, fried

1-2 stalks green onion, chopped

Serving Size: 2-3 people + 2 rats

Instructions:

In a large pan, heat the butter over medium-high heat. (Optional) As the butter melts, mix the mayonnaise into the rice while it is still warm so that every grain is evenly coated. Once the butter starts to foam, add the diced onion and sauté for a few minutes until it begins to caramelize. Lower the heat to medium, and then immediately add the grated garlic. When the mixture becomes fragrant, add in the rice and continuously stir the mixture so it doesn’t stick to the pan. After the rice mixes evenly with the onion and garlic, pour in the soy sauce and ketchup. Keep stirring until the fried rice becomes uniform in color. Add salt and pepper to taste. Pour the rice onto a plate. For each serving, crack an egg into the same pan and fry them until the whites are set, but the yolks are still runny. Season with salt and pepper. Serve the fried rice with a fried egg on top. Garnish with chopped green onions.

Notes:

Adding mayonnaise helps the dish become creamier and the rice less sticky. Substituting jasmine rice with brown rice is also delicious and works wonderfully. I hope your folks come back for seconds!