This year, the California state ballot includes twelve propositions that vary widely in topic and support base. We’ve compiled this guide to prepare you for 2020’s metaphorical ballot box.

Proposition 14: Stem Cell Research VOTE "YES" VOTE "NO" Allocates $5.5 billion in state bonds to fund medical research, training, and construction of new facilities. This includes $1.5 billion dedicated to research on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and other diseases affecting the central nervous system. Does not authorize state bonds to be used for grants from the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine to other private, educational, or nonprofit entities. Supports: University of California Board of Regents

California Democratic Party Opposes: Marcy Darnovsky, executive director of the Center for Genetics and Society

VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Would require commercial and industrial properties be taxed at their current market value, instead of their value at time of purchase. Would lead to a $7.5 to $12 billion dollar increase in tax revenues to be used in schools and local government services. Would not require commercial and industrial real properties be taxed at their current market values. No net increase in property tax revenues. Supports: Kamala D. Harris (D), U.S. senator

Joe Biden (D), Democratic presidential nominee

Bernie Sanders (I), U.S. senator (Vermont)

Gavin Newsom (D), California governor Opposes: Ted Gaines (R), California State Board of Equalization member

Antonio Villaraigosa (D) , former Los Angeles mayor

Proposition 16 aims to repeal Proposition 209 from 1996, which banned affirmative action in public education and government employment decisions. If Proposition 16 passes, state and local governments, public universities, and other public institutions will be able to consider race, sex, color, ethnicity, and country of origin in their decision-making.

VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Would repeal Proposition 209, allowing public agencies to consider race, sex, color, ethnicity, and country of origin in their decision-making. Proposition 209 stands and does not allow the government or public institutions to consider race, sex, color, ethnicity, or country of origin in their decision-making. In effect, affirmative action is still disallowed. Supports: Kamala D. Harris (D), U.S. senator

Gavin Newsom (D), California governor Opposes: Ling Ling Chang (R), state senator

Melissa Melendez (R), state senator

In 1974, Californians convicted of a felon gained the right to vote after completing their parole, which typically lasts about three years. If Proposition 17 were passed, over 40,000 Californians on parole would be allowed to vote, and California would join 19 other states that allow parolees to do so.

VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Would allow convicted felons to vote after serving their state or federal prison term. Would keep the current policy, disqualifying those serving parole for a felony from voting. Supports: Kamala D. Harris (D), U.S. senator

Alex Padilla (D), California secretary of state Opposes: Jim Nielsen (R), state senator

Proposition 18: Primary Voting Rights for 17-Year-Olds VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Would allow 17-year-olds who will be 18 by the time of the next general election to vote in primary and special elections before then. 17-year-olds who would be 18 during the next general election will continue to not be allowed to vote in primary or special elections before then. Supports: Alex Padilla (D), California secretary of state

Kevin Mullin (D), assemblymember Opposes: The Election Integrity Project California

VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Would allow eligible residents to transfer their current home tax assessments to other properties in the state, including to more expensive homes with an adjustment, up to three times. Second homes and rental properties would have to be re-evaluated at market value when transferred. Would allocate additional revenues or savings to Cal Fire and other wildfire agencies. Would keep current rule that tax assessment transfers can only be to counties and properties with equal or lesser value, and only allowed once. Tax assessments on homes besides the primary home can now be transferred to children and grandchildren. Supports: National Association of Realtors Opposes: Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association

Proposition 20 seeks to retract many of the penal standards established under California Propositions 47 and 57, which made attaining parole easier for some offenders, and lowered drug and property crimes to misdemeanors.

VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Reclassifies certain misdemeanor crimes as felony charges, and increases the list of factors that are considered for releasing certain inmates early from prison. Law enforcement would be required to collect DNA samples from adults convicted of certain misdemeanors and submit them to the state database. Penalties for these misdemeanors would not be increased. There would be no change to the state’s process for releasing inmates from prison early. Law enforcement would continue to be required to collect DNA samples from adults only if they are required to register as sex offenders or arsonists, or are arrested for a felony. Supports: Jim Cooper (D), assemblymember

Vince Fong (R), assemblymember Opposes: Jerry Brown (D), former California governor

ACLU of Northern California

Proposition 21: Local Governments and Rent Control VOTE "YES" VOTE "NO" Allow local governments to establish rent control on residential properties over 15 years old. Would allow rent increases on rent-controlled properties of up to 15 percent over three years from a previous tenant's rent above any increase allowed by local law. Individuals who own less than two units would be exempt from new rent-control policies. State law on the limits of rent control that can be applied by local government would remain the same. Supports: Bernie Sanders (I), U.S. senator (Vermont)

Maxine Waters (D), U.S. representative Opposes: Gavin Newsom (D), California governor

State Building and Construction Trades Council of California

Proposition 22: Rideshare and Delivery Drivers VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Would allow app-based ride share and delivery companies to hire drivers as independent contractors. Drivers would have more work flexibility, but do not get standard benefits and protections that are provided to employees. App-based ride share and delivery companies would have to hire drivers as employees. Drivers would have less work flexibility, but are provided standard benefits and protections by the business. Supports: California Police Chiefs Association

Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Postmates, Instacart Opposes: Kamala D. Harris (D), U.S. senator

Joe Biden (D), Democratic presidential nominee

Elizabeth Warren (D), U.S. senator (Massachusetts)

VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Would require chronic dialysis clinics to have a doctor onsite during all patient treatment hours, except during extreme shortage of medical personnel. Would require clinics to report dialysis-related infection data to state and federal governments and seek approval from state before closing or lessening services. Chronic dialysis clinics would not be required to have a doctor onsite during all patient treatment hours. Clinics would not need to send data to the state or seek state approval before closing and lessening services. Supports: SEIU healthcare workers union Opposes: DaVita Inc., dialysis clinic

California Medical Association

VOTE “YES” VOTE “NO” Existing consumer data privacy laws and rights, such as the California Consumer Privacy Act, would be expanded, specifically, “pay-for-privacy” models that allow businesses to withhold discounts from consumers unless consumers allow the company to collect and share their user data. A new state agency and the state’s Department of Justice would share responsibility for enforcing state consumer privacy laws. Businesses would continue to be required to follow existing consumer data privacy laws. Consumers would continue to have existing data privacy rights. California’s Department of Justice would continue to enforce these laws. Supports: Andrew Yang, former Democratic presidential candidate

Alastair Mactaggart, San Francisco-based real estate developer Opposes: ACLU of California

California Nurses Association