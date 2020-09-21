Campus health resources are adapting to the remote environment in order to continue providing support to students. Whether you’re interested in mental health counseling or joining a recovery support group, here are some of the resources available to you.

Student Health Outreach and Promotion (SHOP)

SHOP helps students make health-conscious choices when engaging in drug and alcohol use and sexual activity. SHOP is now offering consultations via phone, email, or Zoom appointment.

Since this past March, SHOP now offers wellness coaching. These sessions can tackle anything from stress management and breaking isolation to STI prevention and safer drug and alcohol use. Book a free appointment using the form below to meet with a professional health educator.