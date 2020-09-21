Campus health resources are adapting to the remote environment in order to continue providing support to students. Whether you’re interested in mental health counseling or joining a recovery support group, here are some of the resources available to you.
Student Health Outreach and Promotion (SHOP)
SHOP helps students make health-conscious choices when engaging in drug and alcohol use and sexual activity. SHOP is now offering consultations via phone, email, or Zoom appointment.
Since this past March, SHOP now offers wellness coaching. These sessions can tackle anything from stress management and breaking isolation to STI prevention and safer drug and alcohol use. Book a free appointment using the form below to meet with a professional health educator.
The Cove, which offers drug and alcohol support and recovery, is now using the Marco Polo video chat app. Contact Jorge Bru (jbru@ucsc.edu) to be added to the group, named “The Cove Community.”
Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)
CAPS continues to offer most of its services online, including individual and group counseling, drop-in sessions, and crisis services.
If you are interested in individual counseling and have not used the CAPS service before, call their office at 831-459-2628 during normal business hours to schedule an initial appointment. The Let’s Talk drop-in program schedule changes every quarter, so check the CAPS Facebook page for up-to-date information.
Campus Advocacy and Resources (CARE)
CARE provides support to survivors of gender-based and sexual violence. Their support services are fully confidential and include counseling, crisis intervention, and assistance with filing Title IX complaints or police reports. CARE advocates can assist you with emotional support, academic accommodations, and financial and housing support.
If you need support outside of CARE’s business hours, the following confidential hotlines are available 24/7:
- Monarch Services (Santa Cruz): (888)-900-4232
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-(800)-656-4673
- National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-(800)-799-7233
- If you are unable to talk on the phone for safety or accessibility reasons, you can chat online at thehotline.org