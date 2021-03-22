Content Warning: Violence against Asian and Asian American communities, murder

This past week we witnessed one of the worst attacks against diasporic Asians in the U.S. in recent memory. Eight people were shot and killed in Atlanta on Mar. 16 — six of whom were Asian women. The attack was rooted in racism and misogynistic fetishization and hypersexualization of Asian women, and it took advantage of the victims’ class and work status. We are writing this letter to offer our sincere condolences to the victims’ families and offer our support for the Asian and Asian American communities.

COVID-19 did not mark the beginning of racism toward members of Asian and Asian American communities. But in the past year, Asians and Asian Americans have been the target of almost 3,800 hate incidents. And violence toward diasporic Asians here in the U.S. is a direct reflection of imperial violence abroad, fuelled by centuries of U.S. foreign policy rooted in domination and racism.

Media outlets have wrongfully portrayed the events in Atlanta and have failed to name the attack for what it was — a racially motivated massacre of eight people by a white supremacist. Instead the media has spotlighted the name and photo of the assailant, giving him, his actions, and his life story a larger platform than those whose lives he took. We mourn for those who lost their lives that day. Their names are Soon Chung Park, Hyun Jung Grant, Suncha Kim, Yong Yue, Delaina Ashley Yaun, Paul Andre Michels, Xiaojie Tan, and Daoyou Feng. Active doc with links to directly donate to mutual aid groups and individual fundraising efforts here.

Literary guide on history of violence and discrimination toward Asians and Asian Americans in the U.S. here.

Read more about the history of U.S. imperial violence and occupation across Asia and practices for staunchly opposing it here and here.

The voices and experiences of Asian and Asian American individuals need to be upheld and heard by the media. City on a Hill Press wants to use our platform to amplify Asian and Asian American voices and promote knowledge and awareness about the lived experiences of all our readers. City on a Hill Press invites members of the community to submit a Letter to the Editor or Op-Ed to share your work and thoughts with our audience.

For more information about submitting a Letter to the Editor or Op-Ed, please visit our website, here. Submissions can be emailed to editors@cityonahillpress.com.