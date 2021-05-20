The students of the Black Student Union needed support that was not there in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. With ongoing uncertainties surrounding the pandemic in June 2020, protests happening across the country, and reports of unjust Black deaths constantly in the news, it was nearly impossible for Black students to continue school as if things were normal.

In response to the national events, and years of lacking institutional support, BSU sent an email to the UCSC community with a list of demands that would help support students through this difficult time and into the future.

The email, titled ‘The Unrelenting Anti-Blackness of 2020,’ highlighted specific ways the university can help Black students.

The initial demands included abolishing and defunding the UCSC police department, the departmentalization of the critical race and ethnic studies (CRES) department, the hiring of at least three full-time queer & trans-friendly, ABC-identified psychologists in the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) office, and a designated building for the African American Resource and Cultural Center.

A year later, no action has been made toward meeting those demands.

“It’s disheartening, infuriating, all of the above,” said BSU Vice President Xaul Starr. “I don’t understand how the university can say it supports Black students when they haven’t fulfilled any of this.”

Only recently was a meeting between BSU leadership and the chancellor confirmed, after substantial effort from BSU. With little tangible progress made on those demands, BSU sent out another email revisiting the initial demands on May 17, 2021.

In the new email, sent out to the UCSC community, the demands were updated to reflect the present realities and needs of Black students.

You can read the May 17 updated statement and list of demands from BSU in its entirety below.