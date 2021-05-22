Hannah Goodwin is a second year and double major in Theater Arts and History of Art and Visual Culture. In the group she plays the guitar. Fun fact: Hannah is listening well to a specific note on the piano used to be associated with elephants or pink lemonade.

Bev Steele is a second year and majoring in Theater Arts. She is the lead vocalist. Fun fact: She once partied in a gay bar with YouTuber Tyler Oakley.

Nina Maravic is a second year Film and Digital Studies major. She’s the lead guitarist, and sometimes plays the drums, but mainly guitar. Fun fact: She is from Europe and can speak two languages.

Sis Leonardo is a third year majoring in Sociology, and she plays the bass. Fun fact: She has synesthesia.

Sabine Hovnanian is a second year majoring in Sociology with a minor in Electronic Music. They are the lead drummer, play guitar and have sung. Fun fact: They also have synesthesia.