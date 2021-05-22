Hannah Goodwin is a second year and double major in Theater Arts and History of Art and Visual Culture. In the group she plays the guitar. Fun fact: Hannah is listening well to a specific note on the piano used to be associated with elephants or pink lemonade.
Bev Steele is a second year and majoring in Theater Arts. She is the lead vocalist. Fun fact: She once partied in a gay bar with YouTuber Tyler Oakley.
Nina Maravic is a second year Film and Digital Studies major. She’s the lead guitarist, and sometimes plays the drums, but mainly guitar. Fun fact: She is from Europe and can speak two languages.
Sis Leonardo is a third year majoring in Sociology, and she plays the bass. Fun fact: She has synesthesia.
Sabine Hovnanian is a second year majoring in Sociology with a minor in Electronic Music. They are the lead drummer, play guitar and have sung. Fun fact: They also have synesthesia.
You won’t find a car or tools in the garage of Sabine Hovnanian, Nina Maravic, and Sis Leonardo, instead you will find scattered guitar picks, unplugged amplifiers, and their drum set. The garage— nicknamed the “Slut Hole”— serves as the practice room for femme UC Santa Cruz student cover band, Sluttony.
“It’s a very accepting space, no one is a dick at a Sluttony concert,” Goodwin said.
The group of femme UCSC students decided to start a band as a drunk idea at a friend’s house, after the future members of Sluttony realized they all play instruments.
After deciding to have a jam session in Maravic’s garage, the group began to come up with names, landing on “Sluttony.” Bass player Leonardo came up with the band title after combing through their first options like “Midnight Ass.”
“We take back the power of the word, and do whatever the fuck we want,” said third year Leonardo. “The word slut to me means like free and fine and it doesn’t mean to be promiscuous, unless you want to be.”
After their band’s first concert ever and a fundraising event on May 14, the members of Sluttony raised over 170 dollars for the Queer Youth Task Force Santa Cruz (QYTF) based in Santa Cruz.
“It was such a relief to see live music again and watch a crowd of young people dancing,” said concert attendee Camila Cerqueira. “It’s an inclusive queer-friendly space. By donating to the QYTF, it showed that they can walk the walk and really support the queer community that we’re all apart of.”
In the future, Sluttony hopes to produce and release their own original music, as well as performing and playing music for their fans. Through their music and personalities, Sluttony is igniting a movement, encouraging more femmes to join bands and express themselves through music.
“Making music with a group of likeminded femme folks as an opportunity to remind myself that I’m worthy, desirable, and magnetic because of who I am internally,” said lead singer Steel. “We have created a safe space that reinforces the beauty of vulnerability in our artistry, and manages to feel free from the constant voyeurism in a male-dominated society.”
Sluttony has an upcoming event at the Bocci’s Cellar on May 26th at 7:00 p.m. For more information, click here.