African American Cultural and Resource Center (AARCC)

Thirty years after its inception as UCSC’s first ethnic resource center, the African American Resource and Cultural Center (AARCC) focuses on the personal and academic growth of students within the African diaspora. AARCC hosts Black Academy, a program designed to welcome incoming frosh and transfer students and introduce them to resources. The AARCC also sponsors a mentorship program, which partners first years with continuing mentors who provide support and help foster the AARCC community.

American Indian Resource Center (AIRC)

The American Indian Resource Center (AIRC) creates programs and trainings that give Native students tools for academic success and overall well-being. AIRC organizers work to make the center a supportive place for students as they transition to college life, and center Indigenous knowledge and practices into their activities. The AIRC webpage has resources including information about the UCSC Land Acknowledgement and a list of recommended readings and films.

Asian American/Pacific Islander Resource Center (AA/PIRC)

The Asian American/Pacific Islander Resource Center (AA/PIRC) works to uplift and support the personal and academic growth of Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander students. The AA/PIRC hopes to create a community within the university, and provide students with leadership development through volunteer and internship opportunities. On their webpage you can find a list of student organizations that contribute to the Asian, Asian American, and Pacific Islander community.

Chicanx Latinx Resource Center

The Chicanx/Latinx Resource Center, or El Centro, aims to provide an environment where Chicanx and Latinx students can learn more about campus involvement and promote cultural affirmation. The center also raises awareness about the history and sociopolitical involvement of Latinx and Chicanx communities. El Centro’s webpage has information about student organizations for Latinx and Chicanx students, and resources for undocumented students.

Lionel Cantú Queer Resource Center

LGBTQIA+ students can find various resources and services at the Lionel Cantú Queer Center. Resources here include a list of all-gender restrooms on campus, information about LGBTQIA+ counselling services, and guides to using correct pronouns. The Cantú Queer Center also provides support and resources for trans students in need of medical care, on or off campus.

Womxn’s Center

Founded in 1985, the Womxn’s Center provides space, staff, and resources for women to be involved in all aspects of the university. The Womxn’s Center’s website provides resources for mental health and sexual harassment concerns. In addition to one-time events, the Womxn’s Center also participates in annual events such as the international Take Back the Night event, which generally happens in April.

Disability Resource Center (DRC)

The Disability Resource Center (DRC) at UCSC works to provide students with disabilities an equal opportunity to thrive at college. The DRC helps students by providing in-class accommodations, such as accessible furniture and sign language interpretation. They also offer out of class accommodations such as university housing, university dining, and more. The DRC recently moved to the third floor of the Baytree Building in Quarry Plaza, an elevator to reach their office is located on the South entrance.