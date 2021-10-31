One thing I’ve learned at UC Santa Cruz is how to be comfortable feeling lost. There are no maps or trailheads guiding a college student on the perfect path. It is something we find through a series of right and wrong turns — the passions we choose to pursue, the people we choose to spend our time with.

Every decision I’ve stumbled upon has been a crossroad so broad, it’s impossible to look at without feeling uneasy. But it is this discomfort that paves my path in becoming an adult. This poem is a collection of notes I’ve gathered along the way.

When saplings first enter the Forest Uprooted and replanted far from home They’re entranced by the expanse of the canopy They are delighted to watch From the shimmering understory And dream of the day they’ll be giants

They reach out their anxious hands For opportunities that sit like restless leaves Aching to be brewed in a boiling kettle of youth To show every sapling a different way to grow These opportunities may come in new faces and endless nights Maybe even liquor bottles and strange pipes.

When saplings first enter the Forest Their meager roots sit disoriented on the ground Unsure of where to bury themselves When each evening is a question of what to reap and sow The unsettling fluidity of sitting in open air When “free” and “vulnerable” start humming the same tune

They reach out their unsure hands And hang from limbs they know could snap They may fall and wake up on trails they don’t recognize In a Forest that has lost its glittering sense of whimsy They become wary of what growth has shown When the sitting in the understory feels starkly alone

But after saplings first enter the trees Between the growing pains of being on their own Their roots quietly find places to intertwine In soil that holds them and makes them feel at home They stretch their limbs into the sky and flourish Smile and see, they are now giants of the Forest.

College is a whirlwind of change. The number of choices placed in front of students every day is overwhelming, to say the least. Here are some resources I’ve found distinctly helpful in planting my roots:

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

Student Health Outreach and Promotion (SHOP)

Responsible Action Plan (RAP)