The latest addition to the UC Santa Cruz residential colleges has just earned its name. As of Oct. 27, College Ten has been renamed John R. Lewis College, after the late Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis was known for his integral role in the Civil Rights Movement and advocating for “good trouble” as a means of sparking social change. His activism for racial and social justice carried into his tenure in the United States House of Representatives, highlighting College Ten’s core theme — Social Justice and Community.

While the name change may not go into effect until spring 2022, Chancellor Cynthia Larive made the announcement Wednesday morning from Washington D.C. in a live webinar, which included College Ten faculty, staff, and students streaming in from UCSC.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta, who served with Lewis for three years and whose district includes UCSC, spoke at the webinar as well.

“Those students will not just feel lucky to attend such a namesake college,” Panetta said. “They too, will feel inspired to live up to his legacy because John Lewis is the conscience of that college.”

This is the first time in five years that a residential college has been named, with Rachel Carson College being named in 2016. John R. Lewis College will also mark the first college to be named after a person of color in UCSC’s 56-year history.

UCSC and the college will be developing programs that highlight Lewis’ legacy. During her speech, Larive stated that programming and development will be funded by an endowment pledge from private donors and long-time supporters of UCSC.

